Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Finally Solve One of the Game’s Biggest Mysteries

One of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s biggest mysteries has been seemingly solved, more than a year after the game released on PS4 and Xbox One. The mystery? The mysterious disappearance of Princess Isabeau Katharina Zinsmeister. The mystery was cracked by a PC player who ran through the games files to find the character, and then ran a mod to play as her. Turns out the young royal princess is in the game, though she’s not so little anymore.

As you can see in the video below, it’s not immediately clear the character found is the princess, but it is. Upon closer inspection, the character has the same specific birthmark the missing posters mention.

Now, it’s unclear what’s going on here. It’s quite possible this is just a very deeply hidden easter egg. Rockstar Games is known to do this with its games. It’s also possible there’s cut content in play, or content simply added to the game’s PC version. In other words, maybe there was mission involving the princess, but it didn’t make the final cut of the game. However, pieces of the mission — the missing poster, character dialogue, etc. — was left in the game by design or by accident. Whatever the case, it’s great to finally get some closure on one of the game’s biggest mysteries.

