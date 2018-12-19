‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Dominates November 2018 Sales Period, Says NPD

The NPD numbers for November 2018 have finally come been revealed; and while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may have held a firm grip over last month, November belongs to Red Dead Redemption 2.

The analyst group’s figures indicate that the hit Rockstar Games sequel has not only become the highest-selling title for November, but also the second-highest best-selling game of the year. On top of that, Red Dead 2 has managed to eclipse the lifetime sales of the original game in the series by a whopping 40 percent, with over 17 million copies sold already.

Even with that accomplishment, the top-selling game of 2018 is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which took a second place position for November and continues to be the second fastest selling game for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in history, closely behind 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

This marks the fifth consecutive year- and ninth time in the last ten years- that the Call of Duty franchise has been a best-seller between the period of January and November for each year.

Other notable figures include Fallout 76 doing pretty well for the month, though it fell short in sales compared to Fallout 4 and New Vegas; Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee doing respectively well for their brands and becoming the second highest debuting games in franchise history (right behind Pokemon Stadium); and Spyro Reignited Trilogy outselling all other games released in the series combined, save for the Skylanders franchise.

Hardware-wise, the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch all did very well for the month, selling over 1.3 million units apiece and adding up hardware sales to $1.182 billion, a three percent increase from the previous year. Altogether, games sold $2.693 billion worth for the month, about the same as November 2017’s numbers.

Here are the top twenty best selling games for the month, per the NPD:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battlefield V Fallout 76 Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 19 Spyro Reignited Trilogy FIFA 19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Super Mario Party Marvel’s Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 WWE 2K19 God of War Shadow of the Tomb Raider Just Dance 2019 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4

(Keep in mind that some digital sales aren’t included for Switch and PC releases.)

As far as how December’s numbers will go, we’ll likely see a number of these titles stick around, though Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will likely end up somewhere near the top spot, if not at number one. We’ll keep you informed as soon as they’re available!