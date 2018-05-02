New Red Dead Redemption 2 Trailer Revealed

This morning Rockstar revealed a new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer, and it was so worth the wait. Check it out above!

We didn’t get any of the pure gameplay footage that we were hoping for — it’s mainly cutscenes and cinematic snippets — but it still looks absolutely beautiful. We’re diving into a West that is no longer seen as wild. The outlaws and the wanderers are a dying breed at the turn of the 19th century, but a few gunslingers are still riding.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”

Initially teased for a 2017 release, Red Dead Redemption 2 will now be hitting PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26. No one (literally no one) was surprised by the delay, and it looks like Rockstar has been making great use of that extra time. This game looks incredible, and no doubt the developers will have a few more surprises to unveil over the next five months.

If you find that the wait is just too grueling, and you five months seems an eternity, don’t forget that we basically have an incredible, remastered version of Red Dead Redemption to play on Xbox One X. Last month Rockstar and Microsoft released an Xbox One X enhanced Red Dead Redemption for players to enjoy via backward compatibility, and unanimously, fans and critics agreed that it was everything we would have hoped for in a full-blown remaster.

Seriously, if the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer gave you the itch to return to the gorgeous, open, dangerous wild west, do yourself a favor and boot up Red Dead Redemption on your One X. Even if you own a 1080p display, the massive jump in resolution and downsampling will provide an image far sharper and more beautiful than you could have hoped for.

So what did you guys think of the new footage? Is Red Dead Redemption 2 shaping up to be everything you hoped for, or are there still unanswered questions in regard to the plot or performance? What are you most excited about, and what are you most worried about? Let us know in the comments below!