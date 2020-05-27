New Red Dead Online Update Released, Here's What It Does and What Freebies It Includes

✖

A new Red Dead Online update has dropped on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, bringing a host of new content to the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best-selling and critically-acclaims of the generation. That said, if you were looking for a big and hearty update that injects new life into Red Dead Online, this won't be the update to do it.

Rockstar Games notes that for the new update, Tarot Card Sets are now selling for an extra 50 percent off. Meanwhile, anyone who plays the game at all this week will get a bonus freebie in the form of a free Tarot Card map Reward.

It's also noted that all Persistent Posses creation fees are being waived, and will continue to be waived until June 8. So, if you're looking to explore the frontier with some companions and allies, or simply want the safety of traveling in a pack, then make sure to take advantage of this offer.

Of course, there's also a new selection of clothing available at Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue this week. Like the Persistent Posses offer, these items will be available until June 8. Below, you can view all the new pieces of clothing:

Dillehay Hat

Lister Hat

Patterned Bandanas

Morales Vest

Morning Tail Coat

Leavitt Jacket

As always, there are also additional perks for Twitch Prime members, or more specifically the following perks: 5 Moonshiner Role Ranks, Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade, and the Collector's Bag for both. As long as you have an active Twitch Prime membership, all of these are free.

Lastly, there are currently some additional offers for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Included in this are a free fisherman’s starter pack that features 5 Special Lake Lure, 5 Special Swamp Lure, and 5 Special River Lure, plus a Treasure Map.

Red Dead Online is available for free to anyone on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia who own Red Dead Redemption 2. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the popular online experience, be sure to check out our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.