Red Dead Redemption PC Version Leaked by PlayStation Store

Evidence pointing to a PC release of Red Dead Redemption has once again surfaced, but this time, the latest leak comes from a very unlikely source: the PlayStation Store. The listing for the PlayStation version of Red Dead Redemption for some reason was updated recently with text confirming that the game was also playable on the PC with some additional text included in the description to show that this wasn’t a one-off fluke. Rockstar Games, naturally, has not yet officially announced anything about a PC version of the game, but the telltale text from the PlayStation Store has since been removed.

The mentions of the PC version of Red Dead Redemption were struck from the PlayStation Store listing as quickly as they arrived after showing up first on Tuesday. Captured in screenshots that showed what the PC description looked like before it was removed, the PlayStation Store said that the game was “now on PC for the first time ever” which doesn’t sound like the word “PC” was just accidently thrown in somewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” the listing said.

The PlayStation Store listing then doubled down on the PC description of the game by laying out some of the features it’d support there.

“Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound,” the post said.

That description referenced upgrades Red Dead Redemption got last year on the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game that included a 60FPS mode. A PC version of the game was talked about last year as well, but questions about that got a noncommittal “it depends” from Rockstar.

Since then, however, we’ve seen the PC version of the game leak more than once, so it’s not exactly surprising to see it happen again even if the source is quite unusual. Given that this description of the game is more fleshed-out, however, it could be that Rockstar Games is finally preparing an announcement for a PC version of Red Dead Redemption.