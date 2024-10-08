Red Dead Redemption Finally Coming to PC

After what felt like countless leaks over the past couple of months, the original Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to the PC platform. Rockstar Games announced plans this week to release Red Dead Redemption on both the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms on October 29th to add to an already very busy month for video game releases. As Red Dead Redemption players expected, the PC version of the game will come with support for features like a 4K resolution, ultrawide monitors, and more to set it apart from the console versions of the game.

Rockstar Games shared a new trailer for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption alongside the announcement to show what the game looks like finally running on that platform over 14 years after it first released. To develop the PC version of the game, Rockstar Games said it worked with Double Eleven, the it partnered with for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption with the studio also boasting a history with the console versions of Fallout 76 and more.

In working with Double Eleven and utilizing some of the strengths of the PC platform, Rockstar laid out a few features that'll be supported on PCs, assuming you've got the systems to accommodate them.

"In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality," Rockstar Games said. "There's also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more."

Like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, the Undead Nightmare add-on which was originally released as a separate DLC for Red Dead Redemption will instead just be included in the purchase. Far different from the more grounded natures of Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 after it, Undead Nightmare sees John Marston's world overtaken by zombies. Red Dead Redemption got other DLCs after its release like the Liars and Cheats DLC which was more focused on card games and gambling, but Undead Nightmare is considered more of an expansion given that it introduces a totally new story.

Considering how many times we've seen through leaked listings and so on that Red Dead Redemption was coming to the PC platform, today's announcement from Rockstar Games comes as little surprise even though it's a welcome one. Red Dead Redemption 2 was already on PCs via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Rockstar's own launcher, so especially after seeing Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare DLC brought forward to more modern platforms like the Nintendo Switch, a PC release was all but guaranteed.

Of course, with the release of Red Dead Redemption on the PC platform, this means that we're about to see a huge influx of mods for the game. PC players have found ways to play the game in the past through things like emulators, but there's been no authentic way to play it on the PC which meant basically nothing in the way of mods. That'll be a thing of the past when Red Dead Redemption comes to the PC later this month, however. A quick look at Red Dead Redemption 2's Nexus Mods page shows that some of the top mods of all time are ones that let players rob any bank in the game as well as one that lets players show off fancy weapon tricks found in Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode. Other mods expand the bounty system or overhaul the crime and law enforcement features in Red Dead Redemption 2, so while not all of those will be applicable to Red Dead Redemption, it paints a picture of what players might get after modders have some time with the game.

Red Dead Redemption comes to the PC platform via Steam, Epic Games, and the Rockstar Store on October 29th.