New Red Dead Redemption Remaster "Leak" Gets Quickly Debunked

A new rumor associated with a remaster of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption has been quickly shot down. As of this morning, a substantial leak associated with the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series began circling on the internet. In the wake of this leak, it was briefly thought that a new look at a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption also happened to have come about from this same breach. As we've now learned, though, this isn't the case after all.

Not long after today's massive GTA 6 leak, new images of what seemed to be a remaster of Red Dead Redemption began circling online. As user @videotech_ on Twitter was quick to note, though, these images didn't stem from Rockstar Games at all. Instead, they happened to come from someone who has been working on their own fan-made remaster of RDR. This was notably pointed out by the appearance of a certain UI element that was seen in some of the images. Specifically, this element was said to be associated with an Xbox 360 emulator, which all but proves that this "leak" was nothing more than a fan mod.

Another way that we know that this rumor is false comes from reports that we've heard in recent months. Specifically, various Rockstar insiders have shared that the studio is entirely focused on the development of GTA 6 at the moment. While some plans may have previously been in place to remaster Red Dead Redemption or release an upgraded version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, these plans have supposedly been scrapped. Although we could one day get a new version of RDR for modern platforms, it very much sounds like something we shouldn't expect to see any time soon.

