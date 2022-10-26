Xbox Exclusive Redfall Gets Creepy New Trailer In Time for Halloween

Redfall has gotten a new creepy, atmospheric trailer that has arrived just in time for Halloween. Redfall is a new Xbox and PC game from Arkane, the team that gave us bangers like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop. This new game isn't really like those other three, though. It shares some similarities such as a really detailed and seemingly fleshed-out world to really immerse yourself in, taking advantage of some of the spooky fall aesthetics in a small town. Instead of being a world-class assassin or running around on a spaceship filled with aliens, Redfall places you in the shoes of a group of heroes battling vampires on the east coast. It even takes cues from games like Left 4 Dead to create a chaotic co-op experience.

Redfall was supposed to release earlier this year, but was unfortunately delayed to 2023. Thankfully, Xbox and Arkane have released a new trailer for the game that leans into its creepy aesthetics and showcases the "cozy" feeling of this small town. Given we're still waiting to get more concrete details on the game, this is a welcomed taste and update on what will be one of Xbox's biggest games next year. However, this trailer doesn't give us an update on the game's 2023 release date. It's still unknown when Redfall will release, but given it and Starfield were delayed around the same time, it's likely it'll come out sometime in the spring or summer of next year.

Calm seas and sunny skies await you on the quaint and cozy island of Redfall! pic.twitter.com/JkllbuGN3v — Redfall (@playRedfall) October 25, 2022

As of right now, Xbox is stacking up a healthy 2023 lineup after letting most of its big games move away from 2022. Of course, it remains to be seen just how good any of these games will be, but there is a lot of variety. With Starfield being a big open world RPG, a new Forza game scratching that racing itch, and games like Redfall covering the multiplayer/co-op scene, it's safe to say Xbox has something for just about everyone next year.

Redfall will release on Xbox and PC in 2023. What do you think of the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.