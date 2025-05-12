Rematch Announces Next Closed Beta Dates

Sloclap’s latest game, Rematch, just held its first closed beta, giving fans an early look at the 5v5 competitive soccer title. Sloclap is best known for Sifu, a hardcore kung-fo game. Now, it is looking to put a unique spin on the soccer genre, and players can once again jump into the second closed beta when it begins on May 28th. Sign-ups for this beta are currently live and players can select from PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 to play Rematch ahead of its June 19th release date.

Rematch’s second closed beta runs from May 28th through May 30th. Sloclap has made progress on the console versions, allowing players to play across all platforms. Rematch features frantic 5v5 action where each player controls one player on the field. Teamwork is essential to victory, and there are no stats, meaning all players are equal and must rely on their individual and team skill to win. The closed beta is a great way to prepare for the official launch and get a leg up on the competition.

How to Play the Rematch Closed Beta

Rematch kickoff Gameplay.

To join and play the Rematch closed beta, players must sign up for their preferred console. There are two ways to complete the closed beta registration. Players can sign up for any platform and can rest easy knowing Rematch will feature crossplay between PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Here is how to register for the Rematch closed beta:

Request access to the Rematch closed beta via the official Steam page.

Request access via the official Rematch website. Select your preferred platform (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC). Enter your email. Enter your name. Enter your region. Consent to the Terms of Agreement. Verify your email.



It should be noted that registering for Rematch’s closed beta does not guarantee you access. Sloclap did grant all players who requested via Steam access to the first closed beta, but it may not do the same here. Players can request multiple keys to increase their odds of being selected. If chosen, players will receive an email confirming their acceptance and will be able to play the closed beta.

Do you intend to sign up for a chance to play the Rematch closed beta? Did you get a chance to play in the first beta? Let us know in the comments below!