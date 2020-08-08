New Remedy Entertainment Game Is In a Connected Universe with Alan Wake, Control

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed it’s working on a new game, and whatever that title is, it’s in what’s now called the “Remedy Connected Universe.” That universe consists of both the Control game and its expansions as well as the Alan Wake franchise, a crossover confirmed by Remedy with its reveal of Control’s second expansion, AWE. A blog post from the developer that accompanied that reveal confirmed the connection between the two and hinted at the next game that’s in the works.

In its post confirming the existence of this connected universe, Remedy said the buildup to this moment has been a long time coming. The games themselves are standalone, but they exist in a universe shared by one another.

“For over 10 years, we’ve had a crazy dream,” said Remedy creative director Sam Lake. “The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore. Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events.”

With the AWE expansion’s first trailer confirming the Alan Wake involvement, Lake said Remedy can now confirm the existence of Remedy’s Connected Universe. The events of Alan Wake were the start of this and were connected to what happened in Control, and AWE is the first instance of the two formally crossing over.

We love to put Easter eggs into our games. But what if some of them were more than Easter eggs? What if… it’s all connected? From @SamLakeRMD, on @ControlRemedy, AWE and the first Remedy Connected Universe crossover event: https://t.co/yznblrZGYZ pic.twitter.com/hWaKpw7oaK — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) August 7, 2020

“What took place in 2010 in Alan Wake is one of the cases that the Federal Bureau of Control has been investigating,” Lake said. “The AWE expansion is the first official Remedy Connected Universe crossover event, bringing more Alan Wake lore into Control.”

The blog post closed by saying there’s another game in the works, though what that game is isn’t known. What we do know is that it’s a game that takes place in the same universe as Alan Wake and Control, Lake confirmed.

This crossover was not a totally new idea to players though. They’ve been onto Remedy for a while now and have long been convinced that the Control content was building up to some sort of crossover between the properties.

Control: AWE is scheduled to release as the game’s second expansion on August 27th.

