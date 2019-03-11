Remedy Entertainment’s ‘Control’ Set to Arrive This Summer

Ever since the initial reveal of Control during last year’s E3, Remedy Entertainment has been rather quiet regarding the upcoming game. That’s beginning to change now that we are approaching the title’s release, which is set to take place this summer, according to the devs.

Speaking with Game Informer, the devs unveiled that Control will be arriving at some point this summer. We already knew that the intriguing title would launch in 2019, but this is the first time Remedy is revealing a more specific time of year.

Unfortunately, the devs didn’t get too specific when discussing the release date, as they left it pretty vague. However, we now know at least when we can expect to see Control in action, which means we can definitely anticipate seeing it in full force during this year’s E3 in June. Either way, fun times are ahead in the mind-bending adventure from Remedy.

Here’s more on Control:

Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.

WORLD WITHIN A LOCATION

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

FLEXIBLE AND SUPERNATURAL COMBAT SYSTEM

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

REACTIVE ENVIRONMENTS

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

REALITY MEETS THE UNEXPLAINABLE

Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

