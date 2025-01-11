Next Resident Evil Remake Potentially Leaked (And It’s Releasing Very Soon)

The next Resident Evil remake has potentially leaked, and if the leak is accurate, Capcom is giving Resident Evil fans their next fix soon. Capcom’s modern Resident Evil remake initiative began back in 2019 with the release of Resident Evil 2 Remake. The release was a major success for Capcom. And the subsequent remakes that have followed have also been fruitful endeavors for the Japanese games maker. That includes 2020’s Resident Evil 3 Remake and 2023’s Resident Evil 4 Remake.

It’s clear more Resident Evil remakes are coming, even if Capcom has not communicated this, considering how successful they have been. Further, they are safe and easy investments for Capcom in an industry where AAA games are very risky investments at the moment.

There’s been speculation what the next Resident Evil remake will be. The chronological order so far suggests it will be Resident Evil 5. Others have speculated Capcom will go back to the first Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, or Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. According to the aforementioned leak though, it will be Resident Evil 0.

The leak comes the way of well-known and fairly reliable Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem. The leak is referred to as “educated speculation,” suggesting it mixes insider information with speculation. Whatever the case, it is speculated by the insider the next Resident Evil remake is Resident Evil 0 Remake, and it may be releasing very soon.

The original Resident Evil 0 was a GameCube exclusive when it released, and it sounds like the remake could be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, or at least will be marketed with the machine, rumored to release in March.

“The Switch successor is also on the cusp of being revealed, likely released this year. I think it’s highly likely that Capcom will strike a marketing deal with Nintendo on their big reimagining of Resident Evil 0,” said Dusk Golem. “It should make a good entry point to the franchise, the ‘Beginning of the Story,’ and a big name AAA game to release in the Switch successors launch year. I do think Resident Evil 0 will release on everything, either at once or eventually, however.”

Again, take this leak laced with speculation with a grain of salt. It’s unclear how much is informed by what the insider knows versus pure conjecture. Further, it’s worth noting while the source has proven reliable in the past they have also been off the mark in the past as well, though typically when it comes to Resident Evil specifically, they are very reliable.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on any of this new information/speculation. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.