This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Fan-Made Mr. X Sculpture is a Thing of Terrifying Beauty

Fans that have been returning to Raccoon City in Capcom‘s fantastic remake of Resident Evil 2 know there is one terrifying brute force of an entity that will stop at nothing to get his hands on you. Mr. X roams the grounds of the local police station in search of you and any other survivor with one purpose – eliminate. That said, one fan has decided to use their artistic abilities to recreate a bust of the unstoppable Mr. X.

While Mr. X is constructed of nothing but pure evil, he is (only slightly) less terrifying in sculpture form. Instagram user Isaiah “zom_betti” Bettinger shared their creation on the social media site, and while it isn’t completed yet, it is still looking magnificent.

As can be seen in the photos above, Mr. X is less terrifying when he isn’t chasing you throughout a police station. What adds to the effect is the fact that he isn’t painted yet. Despite that, however, the details of the sculpture are incredible. From the removable hat all the way to the buttons on his trench coat, Mr. X is looking pretty good.

While this X won’t be givin’ it to anyone anytime soon, we can only imagine what it would be like to wake up in the middle of the night and see the bust staring directly at you. Thankfully, that experience will be left to Bettinger.

As for Resident Evil 2, the remake has won over gamers everywhere and it is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about this incredible fan-made Mr. X sculpture? Would you want one for your own collection, or would it scare you each time you saw it?