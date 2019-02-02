‘Resident Evil 2’ Mr. X’s Design Is the Perfect Tribute to the First Game

Let’s just make one thing very clear, Mr. X was terrifying then and he’s terrifying now in the Resident Evil 2 remake. When you’re not pissing yourself and screaming in freakish terror, you might have noticed he’s kind of got an interesting ‘m’lady’ vibe going on. That’s actually a really cool node to Resident Evil 1.5 and though I’m a little late to the party, that’s pretty freaking cool.

A Twitter user pointed this out awhile ago but I guess I just have Tyrant block because I’m a huge weenie. Still, they pointed out that the hat he’s seen wearing when he’s not trying to clobber you into oblivion was actual from scrapped concept art way back when:

This is by far not the only tribute, including flashbacks to characters like Brad Vickers and some of the incredible “old school” outfits for both Claire and Leon. It’s just another way that Capcom absolutely set the bar for how a remake should be done and boy, did they do it well!

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

