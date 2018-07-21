Resident Evil 2 Remake: Claire Redfield’s New Design Revealed

Resident Evil 2 Remake isn’t just a mere remake, it’s complete redesign of the 1998 horror classic. Everything has been redesigned for modern systems: the Raccoon City Police Department, the surrounding city, and its characters, including Claire Redfield.

Today during San Diego Comic-Con, Capcom showcased Redfield’s new design via an image of her on a classic Harley Davidson, and also provided a few details on the iconic and beloved character.

As you may know, Claire appears in the game as a result of her journey to Raccoon City to find her brother Chris. And while Capcom didn’t make too many changes to the character, it did enhance her through the use of new technology in order to make sure she looks like a character made in 2019, and not a product of a bygone era.

According to Capcom’s Kellen Haney (via the PlayStation Blog), Claire’s updated design uses the same tech that is used to bring to life Leon, which is to say, it used scanning technology with a real-world costume to capture every last little detail of her outfit.

“The team had quite a bit of discussion on how to design her new look, and how much of it should retain her appearance from the original PlayStation Resident Evil 2,” writes Haney. “Ultimately, the team decided on an appearance that would line up with the iconic scene of Claire entering Raccoon City on her motorcycle. The team is extremely happy with her final design, and hope you all enjoy it as well!”

If you played Resident Evil 2 back in the late 90’s or early 2000s, you will notice Capcom didn’t deviate much from the original design, but did make her look more modern, mature, and I would say, badass.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, it is scheduled to arrive on January 25, 2019.

In other recent and related news, Capcom also revealed today the game’s official Collector’s Edition.

