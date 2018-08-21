New Resident Evil 2 Remake Screenshots Are All About Claire

More and more news about the upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to pour in and with Gamescom 2018 now in full swing, it’s time for even more buzz! For fans of one Claire Redfield, the latest bout of teasers are perfect because she has found herself once more back in the spotlight – this time with more screenshots to show off some of her moves in-game as well as familiar foes.

We see a much younger looking Claire in the most recent stills while also seeing her as a fighter, a protector, and a victim. The latest look may not be an action-packed trailer, but the photos do tell a story and it’s a story we’re dying to know more of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But don’t call this a Remake – at least not in the strictest since of the word. Brand Manager Mike Lunn recently clarified why the team over at Capcom has been steadily veering away from this particular label. “It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favourite game,” he said in a recent interview. “For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

They won’t be following the exact puzzles, narrative, jump scares, building layouts – or even enemies – of the original version. Though the main arc will be very similar, the overall feel with be familiar – the game itself will be very different. Something fresh.

As someone that collectively lost her mind during the Sony showcase when this came on the big screen 10 feet in front of my face, I’m so happy to hear this! I loved Resident Evil 2 when it first came out and I have no doubt that this new vision will do just as well, if not better. I’m excited to see what new twists and turns they put Leon through, and to see fan favourite characters (and that damned alligator …) back in stunning graphic reform!

Resident Evil 2 Not-the-Remake will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th.