Resident Evil 2 Remake Will Have More Than a Few Familiar Faces, Even That Huge Alligator

We recently got a change to get in on some of that glorious Resident Evil 2 remake goodness and we weren’t just impressed with seeing some of our favourite characters again, the entire game was stunningly breathtaking – especially for its age. But with the remake on its way, many may be wondering did everyone from the original make the cut?

Most of them did despite an entirely new direction for the game, including that groan-worthy Alligator boss. “I really like the alligator character and want to have it in there,” Resident Evil 2 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi mentioned to Polygon during E3. “I think it’s part of Resident Evil 2’s history, and people have lots of great memories of it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Hirabayashi, they were worried they were trying to squeeze in too many originals that it wouldn’t fit with what the team envisioned for the remake. Luckily, it seemed to do just fine, “That’s not just applying to the alligator boss. We had to start off with something that doesn’t look like it’s going to fit with how the game looks today, but if you keep having lots of discussions, and get to the crux of what makes each element what it is, you can dig down and find the core idea and find a way to implement that in a new game.”

Hunk and Tofu are also confirmed to be making their way back into the game, which – honestly – is incredible. Resident Evil 2 was where I first fell in love with Leon Kennedy, so waiting until next year for th is project to surface is going to kill me. Well, not literally. I won’t be like that rat in the Sony trailer *shudders*.