Capcom Seemingly Teases Resident Evil 3 Remake Again

Capcom has yet to confirm that a remake of Resident Evil 3 is in the works, but numerous reports have made this claim for it, and the company has also seemingly teased the project on numerous occasions, including very recently. More specifically, earlier this morning, the official Resident Evil Facebook account made a new post highlighting the franchise sale over on Steam. And what image did they use for the post? An image of Resident Evil 3, which is interesting enough on its own, but is especially interesting because Resident Evil 3 isn’t even available on Steam. Why would you use an image for a game that’s not even available in the sale you’re promoting unless you were teasing something?

That said, remove this context, it’s still pretty telling Capcom decided to use art of Resident Evil 3 for the post, as it’s hardly the most popular and recognizable game in the series. If you wanted to use an image from the series, you’d think it would be from Resident Evil 5 or 6 as they are the best-selling entries. Or maybe you’d use Resident Evil 7 or Resident Evil 2 remake since they are the newest releases . Or you may even use Resident Evil 4 given that it’s widely considered the best entry in the franchise. But to use Resident Evil 3 is a bit odd.

Of course, it’s possible everyone is simply looking too much into this and trying to see a tease where this isn’t one, but given all the recent reports, plus the previous teasing, this seems to benod from Capcom that after Project Resistance we’ll see Resident Evil 3 remake, and if the aforementioned reports are correct, we’ll see it as early as next year.

