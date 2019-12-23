Resident Evil 3: Here’s Who the New Jill Valentine Is Based On

While the recent reveal of the Resident Evil 3 remake certainly turned heads, it’s hard to put a finger on which part of the new version of the iconic video game was most interesting for fans. There’s the fact that the Project Resistance — now Resident Evil: Resistance — multiplayer component factors into the new game, the overall more action-oriented gameplay, and more. While we’ve still seen relatively little of the upcoming video game as of yet, there’s one big change front and center: the new model for Jill Valentine, one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters. And now we know who it was based on, at least in part.

While Capcom and the folks developing the Resident Evil 3 remake haven’t come out and confirmed it, model Sasha Zotova has shared that she served as the face model for Resident Evil 3‘s new Jill over on Instagram. In fact, Zotova’s made several posts claiming this, which would be especially strange if it weren’t the case. Adding more legitimacy to all of this is the fact that, well, it really does look like Zotova’s face.

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The Resident Evil 3 remake is set to release April 3, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Resident Evil: Resistance serves as the game’s multiplayer component. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.