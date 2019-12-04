Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals Better Look at Jill Valentine

Today, new Resident Evil 3 remake artwork surfaced on PlayStation Network, essentially confirming that Capcom is working on the remake that has been the subject of many reports and rumors recently. That said, since then another look at Jill Valentine — the protagonist of the survival-horror game, who is sporting a new look that perfectly captures the early 90’s action heroine vibe –has surfaced. This new look at Jill, which surfaced over on Reddit, is our best look at the character yet. And as you can see in the image below, she looks a little bit different, and a bit more well-realized, courtesy of massive advancements in tech. After all, the original game released in 1999. This new one is being made with one of the best video game engines in all of video games. In other words, I’d hope there would be some contrast between the character now and the character from the original.

That said, not everyone is loving the slightly new look for Valentine. It’s new. And many people tend to hate new things. However, as you may remember, someResident Evilfans didn’t like the look of Leon when the remake of Resident Evil 2 was first revealed, but eventually they got over it. I suspect this will happen with this as well, especially once we get the game’s first trailer, which is reportedly dropping very soon.

Better look at Resident Evil 3 Remake Jill https://t.co/NfH20qjWY0 pic.twitter.com/LXY8AnplAM — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2019

Jill Valentine 1999 Vs 2019 (Resident Evil 3 Remake) pic.twitter.com/Zj1BYc5SGN — Xel 💮 (@ThisIsXel) December 3, 2019

Again, most fans and gamers seem to dig or are indifferent about Valentine’s new look, but there’s certainly a bit of displeasure being spread around comment sections and certain forums.

Again, most fans and gamers seem to dig or are indifferent about Valentine's new look, but there's certainly a bit of displeasure being spread around comment sections and certain forums.

Capcom has yet to officially announce a remake of Resident Evil 3.