Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition Announced

Capcom has announced a new version of its Resident Evil 4 remake. The Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition is set to release on February 9th, and will contain the base game, Separate Ways DLC, and the extra DLC pack that was previously offered in the Deluxe Edition. At this time, it's unclear if this will receive a physical release, or how it will be priced compared to the base game. One thing we do know is that the Gold Edition will be available on all of the game's current platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A trailer for Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launches February 9th!

Gold Edition brings together Leon and Ashley's tale of survival in Resident Evil 4 and Ada's mission of espionage in Separate Ways in one bundle along with bonus items previously available in RE4's Deluxe Edition. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/sefQYtZuSL — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 1, 2024

The Gold Edition of Resident Evil 4 is arriving just under a year after the game's initial launch last March. Upon its release, the remake received very strong reviews, with ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon awarding the game a score of 4.5 out of 5. Resident Evil 4 was a commercial success on top of being a critical one, selling 6.48 million copies as of December 2023.

The Future of Resident Evil

Resident Evil is one of Capcom's biggest franchises, second only to Monster Hunter. The company has been very quiet about the next game in the series, and what fans should expect to see. At this point, the publisher has remade three of the most popular games in the series, and many are wondering if we'll continue to see other games remade. Fans have spent years begging for a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, and Capcom seems to be aware of the demand. Whether that will actually lead to a remake or not, however, remains to be seen.

Remakes are all well and good, but Capcom is likely hard at work on the next game in the series. Nearly three years have passed since Resident Evil Village was released, and Capcom has not provided any information about what to expect next. A little over four years passed between the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Village, so it's possible we could see a new game in the series sometime in 2025. Hopefully Capcom won't keep fans waiting too long before revealing more information.

Capcom in 2024 and 2025

While Capcom does not have a new Resident Evil announced for 2024 right now, the company does have some exciting games announced for this year. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was released last month, while Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to arrive on March 22nd. After several delays, we might also see the release of Pragmata this year, but Capcom has yet to announce a set release date. At The Game Awards in December, Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter Wilds, but fans of the series will have to wait until 2025.

Have you purchased the remake of Resident Evil 4 yet? Do you plan on grabbing the Gold Edition? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!