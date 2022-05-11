Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Releasing in Less Than a Year?

When is Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 going to be released? This is a question that a number of fans of the long-running survival-horror series have had for quite some time. And while Capcom itself hasn’t even confirmed that it’s working on a remake of RE4 in any capacity (plenty of reports have indicated otherwise), it’s starting to look possible that the game could be unveiled and released at some point within the coming year.

Capcom released its new financial report today that went over earnings tied to the company within the past fiscal year. In doing so, the Japanese video game publisher also gave investors a glimpse into what it has coming up in the current fiscal period. While Capcom didn’t give away everything that it has lined up for the future, it did say that “multiple major new titles” will be launching from now through the end of March 2023. It remains to be seen what these games actually are, but it seems that the remake of Resident Evil 4 could drop at some point within this period of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One reason why the arrival of RE4 Remake could be imminent is because Capcom hasn’t said much about the series in recent months. Although DLC for Resident Evil Village is still in the works and the multiplayer title Re:Verse is still slated to arrive down the road, it doesn’t seem like a wholly new installment in the series will be dropping in 2022. This normally wouldn’t be a big deal, but since 2019, a new entry in the franchise has launched on an annual basis. As such, it doesn’t seem likely that Capcom is willing to let Resident Evil sit idle for long, which means that RE4 Remake could be right around the corner in the early part of 2023.

If the remake of Resident Evil 4 does end up getting announced soon, a reveal this summer could make sense. Summer Game Fest is one venue that would be logical for such an announcement, so this event’s showcase on June 12th is worth circling on your calendar for the time being.

Do you think that we could end up seeing Resident Evil 4 Remake released at some point in Capcom’s current fiscal year? Or is this title much further down the line? Give me your own best guess either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.