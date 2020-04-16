New Resident Evil 4 Remake Details Reportedly Revealed

Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced claiming that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is in development. For now, Capcom has not commented on this leak, but more alleged details on the remake have surfaced. The new details come way of prominent industry insider and leaker Dusk Golem, who recently took to Twitter to reveal some details they have about the project.

According to the industry insider, development of the game began back in 2018. Right now, it’s apparently aiming to release in 2022, meaning it will be in development for four years once it releases, which means it will have a longer development time than the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Adding to this is the fact that it will also have a larger development team than these two remakes, which really drives home the fact that Capcom wants to get this one right. And this makes sense. While it’s not the best-selling entry in the series, it is the most beloved.

As for the team behind it, it will be M-Two, a studio reportedly formed to develop this game. Interestingly, M-Two also allegedly helped with the development of Resident Evil 3 Remake to get some practice.

“You can bet your ass they were also following reception of RE3 Remake closely to see what worked, didn’t work, etc.,” said Dusk Golem.

Capcom originally planned to have Shinji Mikami lead the game’s development — he’s the creator of the series — however, they couldn’t secure his services for the project due to his obligations with his new game, Ghostwire Tokyo, which he’s making in conjunction with Bethesda. However, while Mikami won’t be leading the game’s development, the project does have his blessing and apparently he will be involved in a limited capacity.

Dusk Golem also mentions that parts of Resident Evil 2 Remake’s team and the Devil May Cry 5 team are also assisting with the project.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change. Further, Capcom has not commented on this newest leak or confirmed a remake of Resident Evil 4 is even in development.