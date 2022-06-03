Resident Evil 4 Remake's New Leon Jacket Is a Real Product You Can Buy

✖

Capcom's long-awaited Resident Evil 4 remake finally got revealed this week during PlayStation's State of Play event, and with that came a new look at the redone versions of the characters like Leon and Ashley. While Ashley's outfit has seen more prominent changes, Leon still looks largely the same with his bomber jacket keeping him stylish while slaying infested villagers. As it turns out, that jacket is actually a real product that you can purchase right now, though it's not a cheap one.

Those who watched through the Resident Evil 4 trailer in full when it was revealed during State of Play could spot a disclaimer different from most of the notices we see in game trailers. It said "Leon's brown sheepskin leather bomber jacket appears with permission from Schott NYC."

That led people like Reddit user redgrave187 to look for that particular jacket on the retailer's site, and it appears that they've found it. The current consensus is that the jacket in the trailer is modeled after this jacket right here which comes in a few different colors that go for $1,495 each.

Will Schott see an influx of people purchasing the jacket now that the Resident Evil 4 remake has been announced? Probably not given the price, but even though it's expensive, it wouldn't be unheard of for Capcom to price one of its editions of a Resident Evil game around that number. Resident Evil Village – the most recent Resident Evil game which is now getting a VR version – got a "Z Version" which included the long coat Chris Redfield wore in the game. That whole edition of Village was priced around $1,800, so a similarly expensive one for Resident Evil 4 wouldn't be out of the question especially given how Leon's jacket is based on a real product.

Perhaps Leon will have better luck hanging onto this jacket compared to the original game, but he'll probably lose it all the same.

The new Resident Evil remake is still a ways off given that it won't be out until March 24th, so the pre-orders for it aren't live just yet. When those various editions do live, we'll see then if the jacket is incorporated in any way.