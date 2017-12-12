Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition Now Live, New Trailer For Launched Free DLC

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and with it came the last bit of DLC slated for the popular horror title. Now that Capcom has released the Gold Edition that comes with everything available for the title, the “Definitive Version” gives players a chance to see what other secrets the latest narrative holds.

Not a Hero DLC is available starting today for free as well, which brings back fan favourite Chris Redfield as he is once again front and center. The End of Zoe DLC finally reveals the fate of Zoe while offering intense new combat for horror junkies to jump right into.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“End of Zoe is a shocking installment of the Resident Evil 7 biohazard saga where players discover what Zoe’s fate will be. In this chapter, players will take on the role of a new mysterious woodsman character, face off against new enemies and explore new swamp-filled areas. End of Zoe is included in Gold Edition or available to download as an update if you are a Season Pass owner. Owners of the original release will also be able to purchase the content as a separate download for $14.99 / £11.99 / €14.99.

The free Not a Hero story expansion sees the return of Resident Evil fan favorite and veteran BSAA soldier Chris Redfield. Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters inResident Evil 7 biohazard, Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris, a member of Umbrella, on the hunt to find the menacing trickster Lucas Baker and face new threats not met in the main game. Will players once again be able to solve the mystery and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?”

For those that scored a PlayStation VR set this holiday season, both DLC packs are VR compatible as well – so get your spook on in total immersion!

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.