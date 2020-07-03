Resident Evil 8 Village Insider Hints at the Game's Length

✖

Resident Evil 8 Village is apparently one of the longer games in the series, but it won't be the longest. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not said anything about the game's length. However, it has teased the game will be more open than previous entries and will also encourage exploration more than any other game in the series, suggesting it may be on the longer side for the franchise. Speaking to this, an industry insider teased the game will actually be somewhere in the middle by the series' standards.

Over on Twitter, prominent industry insider and leaker, Dusk Golem briefly talked about how long it will take to beat Resident Evil Village. The insider admits they don't know the exact playtime, which is likely still being figured out by Capcom itself, but they do note it will be the longest of the recent RE Engine games. In other words, it will be longer than Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, it will still be shorter than some of the longer games in the series, like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6.

As alluded to, Resident Evil Village will put a bigger emphasis on exploration than previous entries, which means it will also be less linear, and this means playtime will vary more player to player than with previous installments. That said, while many gamers prefer their games longer rather than shorter, horror is probably the one genre where you don't want the games too long.

Resident Evil Village is set to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can read a little bit more about the upcoming game, courtesy of an official story pitch:

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would be your perfect length for Resident Evil Village?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.