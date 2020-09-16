Resident Evil 8 Village Reveals Second-Ever Trailer

Today, Capcom revealed a new and the second-ever trailer of Resident Evil 8 Village for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, it's upcoming survival-horror game that it first revealed back in June at Sony's first big PS5 event. At the time, the game was only revealed for the PS5, but since then Capcom has confirmed it's coming to Xbox Series X and PC, however, there's still no word of it coming to PS4 or Xbox One, making it a next-gen only release.

Unfortunately, Capcom still has not revealed a release date more specific than sometime "2021," but the game is rumored to release sometime in the first half of the year. As for the trailer, it's mostly another theme and story piece.

Resident Evil Village is set to be the 10th major installment in the series, and a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7. As you may remember, the latest mainline installment debuted the new RE Engine and took the series from the third-person perspective to the first-person perspective. As for Resident Evil 8, it will run on the same engine and continue the first-person perspective.

Resident Evil Village is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, the latter of which will be realized via Steam. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares," reads an official blurb about the game. "Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."

