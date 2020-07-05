Resident Evil 8 Village Confirms Big Next-Gen Feature

✖

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 8 Village on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC will come packing a big next-gen feature not possible on the PS4 or Xbox One. Next year, the eighth mainline installment in the popular and long-running survival-horror series will release, and it will be the first release for the franchise on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And while the game is unlikely to even come close to taking full advantage of either console given its proximity to each of their respective releases, it will use their additional power and features to do some cool new things.

According to Capcom, the PS5 and Xbox Series X will allow for appreciable jumps in graphics and sound. Meanwhile, the SSD each is packing will also mean that loading times won't be "perceivable." In other words, there will essentially be zero loading screens.

On the surface level, this is great news. Loading times are horrible, and have held games back as a medium for a long time. However, it' will be interesting to see what no loading times mean for a horror game. If you immediately load back into the game upon dying, doesn't that drastically undermine the death? You could counter this by tougher checkpoints, but that in itself would create an unnecessary problem.

Of course, no loading screens isn't necessarily a game-changer, but it's hard to imagine games having no loading times when a decade ago we were waiting in "elevators" for seemingly minutes as we explored the Citadel in Mass Effect.

Resident Evil Village is set to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the upcoming survival-horror game click here or take a quick gander at the relevant links below:

