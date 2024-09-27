Resident Evil 9 First Look Leaked, But Is It Real?

A new Resident Evil 9 leak has been making the rounds, but it raises some serious red flags. To date, there have been countless rumors about the next Resident Evil game, tentatively dubbed Resident Evil 9 by many of these rumors and based on the expectation of it being the next mainline installment in the Capcom series. While there have been a lot of rumors however, no media of the game has leaked. A new post on 4chan has been garnering attention because it purports to leak our very first look at the unannounced Resident Evil game. However, it doesn't quite pass the sniff test.

According to the leak, the game is called Resident Evil Extinction. The name reveal is then bolstered by a metric ton of details about the game, including story and gameplay tidbits. This is the first red flag. A whole wall of text with intricate details is usually a sign of something being fake, purely because this not how game leaks work. It is next to impossible to come across that many details on a secretive project. It is not impossible, as it does happen, but when it does it is usually not anonymous sources on 4chan or Reddit who are sitting on the jackpot. In short, we've seen way more fake leaks of this variety on 4chan than we have real ones. Examples of the latter do exist though, so this alone is not enough to write off the leak.

What is more damming is the leaked media in question, which simply looks like a doctored image featuring Resident Evil 4 assets, including Leon, but now he has a beard. Again, there is nothing about the image that definitively confirms it is a fake, but everything about sure does look fake. That said, we will let you come to your conclusions by checking it out for yourself.

If the leak is accurate, it will star a new protagonist called Adrian Clark. Again, this is not a write off because Capcom surprised Resident Evil fans with a brand new protagonist in Resident Evil 7. However, it is more common for it to use its already established characters than introduce a new one.

Speaking of Capcom, it has yet to comment on this supposed leak in any capacity. We don't suspect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, proceed with as many grains of salt you can find.