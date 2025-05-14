Capcom Update Is Bad News for Resident Evil 9 Release Date

A new Capcom update is bad news for Resident Evil fans looking forward to Resident Evil 9, or seemingly bad news. For a couple of years now there have been a plethora of rumors about the next mainline Resident Evil game, Resident Evil 9. Capcom itself even seemingly teased the Resident Evil Village follow-up earlier this year. All of this anticipation has been building towards a reveal and release. Previously, there was good reason not only to expect it to be revealed soon, but to expect it to release soon. However, a recent update out of Capcom has seemingly confirmed the Resident Evil 9 release is not too soon.

During a recent earnings call with investors, Capcom relayed word that it only expects to sell eight million units of new releases in the fiscal year 2026, which runs until March 31, 2026. This is the smallest forecast it has given for this metric in over five years.

The implication of course is that it does not have a major release coming in this window. In other words, it appears the Resident Evil 9 release date won’t be before March 31, 2026. This isn’t a hard confirmation of this, but if Resident Evil 9 were to release in this window of time surely Capcom would have a far more optimistic forecasting, as RE9 is set to be one of its biggest releases in years.

That said, because this is just speculation and not concretely spelled out by Capcom, be sure to take everything above with a grain of salt. In the meantime though, this applies not to just Resident Evil 9, but any major Capcom release. Anything else major Capcom is cooking up is probably not going to release in this window, especially when you consider this 8 million in new game release sales is going to include Monster Hunter Wilds, which is no doubt going to be a majority of these sales.

