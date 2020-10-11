Resident Evil Director Doubts He'd Return for a New Sequel

✖

Before directing the upcoming film based on Capcom's Monster Hunter video game franchise, director Paul W.S. Anderson teamed with wife Milla Jovovich on a six film franchise based on Resident Evil. With Resident Evil soon getting a film and Netflix reboot and Anderson himself moving onto a potential new franchise, Anderson recently aired his doubts that he would return for a new Resident Evil sequel. Speaking during a New York Comic Con Metaverse panel for Monster Hunter, Anderson revealed that he doubted he would ever return to Resident Evil because he and Jovovich told the story they wanted to tell.

As Anderson explained during the panel, the Resident Evil film franchise was both successful in the box office and in terms of their narrative, so now he's looking toward this new franchise, "After making six movies, 1.2 billion dollars, you know, the most successful video game adaptation ever, I'm very...I think we did our job. We did great work. We closed it up really nicely, and now we've launched into something brand new, which is Monster Hunter, and I'm very excited to kind of put my energy into energies into that."

Monster Hunter was originally supposed to hit theaters this September before being delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it was initially going to be delayed until 2021, the release of the film was surprisingly moved up to a December 30th release in theaters this year. The film's synopsis describes Monster Hunter as such:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

What do you think? Would you want to see Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich return for a new Resident Evil film? What are you hoping to see from Monster Hunter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!