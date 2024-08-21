Resident Evil Bundle Gives Buyers Every Mainline Game for $30

Generally speaking, the Resident Evil series is one of the best franchises in all of gaming. There have been some games that are less enjoyable than others, and there have been some mediocre to bad adaptations. However, the overall quality of the series is hard to dispute. For those that have never played a Resident Evil game, there’s a really great opportunity to experience what the series has to offer thanks to a new deal from Humble Bundle. The Resident Evil Decades of Horror Bundle allows buyers to spend $30 and get 11 games in the series, encompassing what’s being described as “every mainline game.” The bundle includes:

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil (2001 Remake)

Resident Evil 2 (2019 Remake)

Resident Evil 3 (2020 Remake)

Resident Evil 4 (2005 Version)

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6 Complete

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

With the exception of Resident Evil 4, this list focuses on the more recent versions of the Resident Evil games, as opposed to the original versions. Of course, the original versions of Resident Evil 1-3 only recently got a re-release through GOG, so that’s not too surprising. It should also be noted that this bundle is missing Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, so some fans might dispute the “every mainline game” description. Regardless, it’s a fantastic deal for series newcomers, or fans that have these games on other platforms and now want to own them on Steam.

While the real highlight here is the $30 bundle, there are some cheaper options. For just $3, buyers can get Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revelations, and the first chapter of Resident Evil Revelations 2. $10 boosts the deal to include the full version of Resident Evil Revelations 2, as well as Resident Evil 0, 4, 5, and 6. At $20, the deal includes every game in the deal, with the exception of Resident Evil Village, so anyone that bought that game on Steam can save $10 and snag the rest.

Readers interested in taking advantage of this Humble Bundle deal can do so at the company’s official website right here.

Are you planning on taking advantage of this Resident Evil franchise sale? Do you think this is a pretty good bargain for 11 games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!