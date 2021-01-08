Resident Evil Netflix Series Reportedly Reveals New Characters and Filming Date

✖

Netflix last year revealed that it was working on a new live-action series set in the world of Resident Evil and a new report that has now come about has provided us with some additional details of the project. While it still doesn’t sound like it will be releasing any time soon, production has nearly reached a major point.

In a new story from The Illuminerdi, it has been said that Netflix’s Resident Evil TV show is set to potentially begin shooting next month. Specifics on when the series will hit Netflix haven’t been given but if shooting does actually start next month, it will be one of the show’s first big steps in production.

The 8 x 1 hour episode season will be helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) will direct the first two episodes. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

The report goes on to also reveal some details of new characters that will be appearing in Resident Evil as well. As we previously have known, the story of this series is going to center around the children of Albert Wesker, who is one of the main antagonists of the video game franchise. Wesker’s children, named Jade and Billie, are said to have been described a bit further in two new casting calls. The two kids are fraternal twins and Jade is mentioned as being more stand-offish while Billie is said to have a kind heart. This nature though ends up hurting Billie in the long run though and sets in motion some of the plot points of the story.

Lastly, another character named Evelyn has also been mentioned in these reported casting calls. Evelyn is said to be aggressive and is around the same age as Albert. She also has qualities that make her sound as though she could be one of the antagonists of the series.

It’s important to note that for now, it doesn’t seem as though Netflix or Constantin Film have cast any actors into these roles. Given the fact that filming could be starting soon though, that’s likely to change. If it does, we'll be sure to let you know very soon here on ComicBook.com.

Do you remain excited about Netflix's Resident Evil TV series, or are you more excited for the film reboot? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to gush more about this franchise.