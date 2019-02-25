Three ‘Resident Evil’ Games Get Nintendo Switch Release Date

Three different Resident Evil games are releasing for the Nintendo Switch on May 21st, an announcement on Monday confirmed.

Capcom’s tweet from the official Resident Evil account announced the May release date for Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 1, and Resident Evil 4 and said each one of those games would be added to the Nintendo eShop on May 21st. Citing the versatility of the Switch’s mobile capabilities, the tweet referenced settings from the three games to drive home that people can soon play these acclaimed Resident Evil games anywhere.

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21! Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

– On trains 🚆

– During mansion tours 🏰

– Across the European countryside 🌄 Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

Pre-orders for the game begin on February 28th, the tweet confirmed, though there doesn’t appear to be any pre-order incentive for the digital versions, at least not any that’s been revealed so far.

Follow-up tweets detailed how the games will be distributed through the European and North American markets. Those in Europe will be able to get all three games as separate digital downloads while Switch owners in North America can buy the Resident Evil Origins Collection at retail which includes Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 1 but doesn’t appear to include Resident Evil 4.

More details are expected to come soon according to the announcements, likely through the Capcom Blog, though no such information has been shared yet.

Capcom’s reveal of the release dates for the Nintendo Switch ports was expected to come this month after it was teased earlier in February that more details would come soon. The three Resident Evil games were known to be coming to the Nintendo Switch following an announcement from Capcom in 2018, though Switch owners shouldn’t get their hopes up for a Resident Evil 2 release since Capcom said there are no plans for that.

The release of the three Resident Evil games on the Nintendo Switch will mean that they’ve been ported to multiple platforms since their releases. Resident Evil 4 itself is widely regarded as one of the best games in the series and has been on everything from the GameCube to the PlayStation 4.

Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 1, and Resident Evil 4 release for the Nintendo Switch on May 21st.