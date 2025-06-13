Resident Evil Requiem Report Reveals Huge Surprise Capcom Is Keeping Secret

A new Resident Evil Requiem report has revealed a huge surprise Capcom is keeping secret about the Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village sequel. Resident Evil Requiem — aka Resident Evil 9 — was revealed by Capcom this month for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and dated for February of next year. And in the reveal trailer, Resident Evil fans are introduced to a new character, Grace Ashcroft, who is the protagonist of the new Resident Evil game. According to a new report though, she isn’t the only protagonist.

The new report comes the way of AestheticGamer, a prominent Capcom insider. While AestheticGamer does not have a bulletproof track record when it comes to leaks, they have proven reliable enough times, especially, when it comes to Capcom, to earn the trust of many. And according to the insider, there are two protagonists of Resident Evil Requeim, and the other is Leon, the poster boy of the series introduced in Resident Evil 2, but who has also been the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6.

Obviously, if this is true, this is a huge secret being held as a surprise by Capcom. Whether the intention is to reveal this closer to launch or keep it a secret until release, we don’t know and the report does not specify.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time this source has made this claim, but this is the source doubling down on the claim after the character was missing from the reveal trailer. In other words, they are very confident in the information.

“Going to say on a personal front: I do not care who RE9 or any RE stars,” writes the insider on X. “I just want good RE games. I LIKED Ethan. I think I’ll love Grace. I like RE when it has interesting angles to take. I’m not saying the Leon is the main character stuff because that’s what I want, it’s just what I know. People can think what they think, Capcom will market how they market. Time will prove me right on this.”

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, Capcom has not commented on anything above and we don’t suspect this will change for various reasons. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.