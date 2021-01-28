Resident Evil Village Actress Jeanette Maus Dies at 39

Actress Jeanette Maus, who played a role in a number of movies, TV shows, and stars in the upcoming video game Resident Evil Village, was announced to have passed away over this past weekend. Maus was 39 years old.

Resident Evil Village developer Capcom shared the news on social media recently, stating that Maus played a major role in the upcoming game. The studio said that Maus portrayed a number of different characters in the title, but most notably was the actress behind the witches that have been seen in pre-release trailers recently. “We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village,” Capcom said in its tweet. “Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.”

Maus died on Sunday, January 24th after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. The announcement of her death was initially revealed by her fiance, Dusty Warren, on Facebook. “It is with a shattered-yet grateful-heart that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night due to complications of cancer,” Warren said. “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with tremendous grace and optimism, inspiring myself and I’m sure many of you.”

The passing of Maus is absolutely heartbreaking, but if there is a silver lining in this situation, it's that her work will continue to live on long after her death. Not only does this apply to her credits on countless movies and other shows that have already released, but her performance in Resident Evil Village makes the game that much more exciting to experience when it releases later this year.

