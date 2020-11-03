PlayStation Reveals New Resident Evil Village PS5 Details

✖

It’s still going to be a while before we get to see Resident Evil Village in action with no known release date for the game beyond a 2021 timeframe, but some new details released recently by PlayStation give fans something to look forward to when the game does launch. Sony updated its PlayStation site’s page for the game to list some features the PlayStation 5 version of the game will boast including Ray Tracing, quick load times, 3D audio to make things even spookier, and the use of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

The updated page for the upcoming Resident Evil game spotted by Twitter user and gaming tipster Nibel shows off these features and more that PlayStation 5 owners can expect to see from their consoles when the game launches. The new features listed are reminiscent of some of the ones we’ve seen touted for games closer to launch. An archived version of the page from a past date shows that it’s indeed been updated recently.

We’ll inevitably see some of these features mirrored on the Xbox Series X as well, though for things like the adaptive triggers, you’ll only find those on the PlayStation 4 given the DualSense’s capabilities. Capcom and Sony will hopefully share more details on the game as we approach its release date, but until then, here are the new features PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to:

Resident Evil Village PS5 Features

Stunning visuals: Explore Resident Evil Village's beautiful yet terrifying vistas and locales in 4K with Ray Tracing. Fast loading: Instantly pick up right where you left off with almost no load times, thanks to the power of the PS5 console's ultra-high speed SSD.

Adaptive triggers: Feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers for an even more immersive experience.

Haptic feedback: Simulate the feeling of firing a real gun with haptic feedback.

Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Surround yourself with the carefully crafted music and sounds of survival horror in Resident Evil Village. 3D Audio enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction.

A disclaimer on the “4K” portion of the features clarified that the game would feature a dynamic 4K resolution and will support HDR so long as those playing have displays to accommodate those settings. It wasn’t mentioned whether the game would be playable at 30FPS or 60FPS or if it’d have an option to choose via performance and resolution modes.