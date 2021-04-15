Resident Evil Village Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

To kick off today's Resident Evil Showcase event, Capcom revealed a new trailer for next month's release of Resident Evil Village. With the launch of the game coming so soon, Capcom opted to give us our best look at the game so far and revealed what more of the story will have in store as well.

The trailer, in particular, featured more gameplay from Resident Evil Village than we have likely ever seen before. While previous trailers (and even the existing demo on PS5) have given us a good idea of how Village will play, this 4th trailer for the survival horror title showed off more action than ever before. This time around, protagonist Ethan Winters will be able to wield shotguns, sniper rifles, and even what looks to be a silver dagger.

The reason that silver dagger will be important, however, is because werewolves will be present in Resident Evil Village. Although we have seen these creatures briefly in past trailers, this latest video directly referred to the enemies as Lycans for the first time. And based upon what we can piece together, these werewolves seem to be at the command of a character named Heisenberg, who is seemingly the brother of Lady Dimitrescu.

Speaking of Lady Dimitrescu herself, the internet's favorite villain showed up once again in a major way in this new trailer. Likely the most notable appearance of her came in a sequence where she sucked Ethan's blood, which I'm going to guess is something the internet will once again lose its mind over. This is also one of the first times that we have seen Lady Dimitrescu doing, well, real vampire things.

The trailer as a whole continued to make Capcom's latest installment in the long-running franchise look even better than we initially expected. If you'd like to watch all of it for yourself, you can find the video at the top of the page.

Resident Evil Village is set to release in just a few short weeks on May 7th and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Prior to that time, a new limited-time demo will also be arriving on all platforms.