Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Drops New Movie Update During Capcom Showcase

Resident Evil’s new reboot has finished filming and that means fans are one step closer to being out in the wild. During PlayStation’s Resident Evil showcase, the creative team revealed that they’re trying to get that CGI together for the monsters. That will be a big test as making those imposing figures look realistic will be the mark of whether this movie succeeds or not. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been highly anticipated since the moment it got announced. Older fans will remember the previous entries in the franchise performing well across the board. More people are fans of the PlayStation staple than ever before, and that meant it was time for Johannes Roberts to get his shot at the helm of a possible blockbuster.

The Resident Evil Showcase is starting now! We’ve got a lot lined up, including a new trailer and plenty of surprises. It's time to once again enter the world of survival horror… pic.twitter.com/WFknMICS1I — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 15, 2021

IGN previously spoke to the director about his movie when compared with the previous series. Roberts explained that this is a fresh start for the property.

“Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn’t have anything to do with that,” Roberts explained during a SXSW event. “It’s a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the [video game series] and the world of horror.”

“We’re not [making a remake]. We’re going in a completely different [direction]... It was a real pleasure to be given the reins of a new franchise, hopefully, that really is its own thing,” he continued before mentioning the long “lore and history and fabric” of the Capcom games.

The cast is already filling out with Chad Rook playing S.T.A.R.S. team member Richard Aiken. Rook is joined by Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). It’s important to note that this movie is completely separate from the upcoming CGI feature Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on September 3rd.

