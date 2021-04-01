Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Synopsis Revealed

✖

In case you missed it, the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City delayed its release from September to November 24th yesterday, but alongside the announcement, Sony Pictures and Screen Gems released a new synopsis for the title that teases what folks can expect to see later this year.

Given that it had previously been announced that the upcoming movie would be a more faithful adaptation of the first two video games in the franchise as compared to the wild ride that the previous Resident Evil movies went on, the synopsis isn't terribly surprising. The one interesting thing is that the movie appears to take place after Umbrella Corporation has left the city rather than with an active, public presence from the evil company. Here's the synopsis for the movie:

"Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now set to release on November 24th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, and Neal McDonough. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

