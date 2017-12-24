What Hours Are Best Buy And Gamestop Open On Christmas Eve

So let’s say that you still haven’t done all your Christmas shopping – even though it’s Christmas Eve and shopping at the last minute is nothing short of crazy. Not to worry, as several retailers have extensive hours today, so you’ve still got time to clean up on those gaming gifts and gift cards before it’s too late.

USA Today recently made note that 16 percent of Americans were expected to buy their final gifts yesterday, and six percent are actually waiting until today, Christmas Eve, to do so. Again, crazy, but it works for some people.

Here’s the breakdown of the hours of retailers today. As you can see, most of them wrap up around 6 to 7 PM, so that employees can go home to see their loved ones. But there are some exceptions to the rule, like GameStop being open until 8 PM, and Target staying open all the way until 10 PM.

Apple: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bon-Ton: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dillard’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

DSW: 9 to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. (They’re coming off being open for 24 hours, so expect some tired employees.)

Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary greatly by location.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. (this is coming off the company’s recent 24 hour open thing, so expect some tired employees today)

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Walmart: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Happy shopping!