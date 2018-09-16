Tencent’s Battle Royale Game With Snowboards ‘Ring of Elysium’ Releasing In Three Days

Tecent’s upcoming free-to-play battle-royale game, Ring of Elysium, previously called Europa, finally has a release date. The best part, it’s coming very soon.

Ring of Elysium is poised to launch next week, on September 19 on PC via Steam. Or in other words, it will be available to play in just three days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battle-royale is obviously what everyone is chasing at the moment, but very few games are bringing original ideas to the sub-genre, and as a result, are failing to grab a piece of the pie from the genre’s juggernauts. However, Ring of Elysium with its extreme sports angle seems like it could be unique enough to crack the scene. And with Tencent behind it, it will have all the money and resources to succeed if it does manage to gain traction.

At the moment, there is no word of Ring of Elysium coming to consoles, but, presumably, if it does well enough on PC it will come to consoles eventually.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Trapped in a snow mountain assaulted by a disastrous snowstorm, the only way out is a rescue, which can only save up to four people. Survivors must stay ahead of the approaching storm while eliminating competition.

Regional Transformation:

The map is divided into predefined regions. The snowstorm will periodically transform the regions into frozen hell where hypothermia threatens. An inspired re-imagination of the original battle-royale movie settings, fueling a truly unique and memorable survival experience.

Rescue Helicopter:

The goal is to board the rescue helicopter, which opens new strategic possibilities in the battle-royale genre.

Convincing Natural Disaster:

Highly detailed presentation of a snowstorm will provide the ultimate survival experience. The game world will change dynamically as the disaster progresses.

Various Player Abilities:

Hang-gliding, snowboarding, mountaineering…Throwing extreme sports into the mix creates new playstyles limited only by imagination. While player’s fighting their way through the disaster, how best to utilize these abilities often mean the difference between life and death.

Highly Competitive:

Satisfying gunplay built on great netcode provides an ideal environment for competitive players and others alike.