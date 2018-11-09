‘League of Legends’ Studio’s Next Game Possibly Revealed

Though the team at Riot Games has been teasing a more fruitful future for their title line-up for quite some time now, it seems that they are finally ready to make that “s” in Riot GameS count – at least according to the long list of recently trademarked names found registered to the studio.

According to the Justia trademark database, Legends of Runeterra has been found in thorough detail making many wonder if this is the game that the team has been teasing all along. But it’s not just a name we have, but a small semblance of what the newest adventure will bring. From the associated trademarks, it looks like this could be an MMORPG, a pivot from their claim to fame within the MOBA genre.

What makes this different than previous trademark rumors is that that there are over nine registrations filed and not under League of Legends. Among the registered trademarks is a filing for merchandise, esports, and computer software. There’s even a full-fledged logo!

Given that the title is similar to that of League of Legends, it’s possible that this is an extension off of that lore. This makes even more sense for those familiar with League of Legends given that Runeterra is the champions’ home.

The popular consensus is that this will be a bigger game, one with a different experience for something familiar. That being said, nothing has been confirmed by the Riot Games studio as of yet, so it’s possible this could just be a filing for a huge upcoming event. Since so many fans have been begging for an RPG experience however, it’s understandable why we’d want to keep hope alive that this is a new game altogether.

So far, Riot Games has not ackowledged that the trademark has gone public and they aren’t ready to announce anything at this time. For now, fans of the studio must content themselves with League of Legends, which is currently available on PC.

What do you hope League of Runeterra is? Are you hoping for an RPG, or do you think it’s just another event? Sound off in the comments below!

Thanks, DoteSports!