‘Road Redemption’ Now Available For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Last year, we reviewed Road Redemption for PC, a game that would probably be the closest thing to a new Road Rash release that we can get. Packed to the hilt with violent action and entertaining arcade-style racing, the game is an instant classic — and a must for Rash enthusiasts. And now that fun has finally started arriving for consoles.

Tripwire Interactive, the publishers behind the hit shooter Killing Floor, have announced that Redemption has arrived for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with an Xbox One release “coming soon,” likely by the end of this week. The launch trailer above gives you an idea of just what kind of chaos you’re in for.

“Following a successful crowdfunding campaign and Steam launch with overwhelmingly positive user, Steam Curator, and critic reviews, Tripwire Interactive is ready to bring Road Redemption‘s unique brand of driving combat and motorcycle mayhem to console systems,” the company noted in a press release.

Available for $19.99, “Road Redemption finds players leading a biker gang on an epic journey across the United States in a driving combat road rage adventure. Earn money by completing races, assassinations, robberies, and other challenges. As you collect loot, players will be able to upgrade their character, bike, and weapons to build up the ultimate road warrior. Complete with a huge single-player campaign, dozens of weapons, full 4-player co-op split-screen, and online multiplayer, Road Redemption marks a return to those halcyon days of brutal, arcade-style, action racing.”

Here’s the full rundown of features:

Single Player campaign

Online Multiplayer

Local Multiplayer + Co-op

Shared/Split Screen

Brutal weapons

Deep motorcycle combat system complete with grabs, kicks, counters, critical strikes, and more

Rooftop racing and non-stop emergent action

On top of that, the Steam version will see a crossover event between Road Redemption and Killing Floor 2. “Players with both titles in their Steam library recently saw the addition of the Road Redeemer chained bat melee weapon from Road Redemption in Killing Floor 2 – and two new riders in Road Redemption from the Killing Floor 2 universe: DJ Skully and Hans Volter. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can also look forward to this ultra awesome crossover later this year with the upcoming launch of Killing Floor 2’s yearly winter update.”

So if it’s a spiritual successor to Road Rash that you’re after, get revved up with this Redemption!