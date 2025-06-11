Following Cryptic Teasers, Roblox Confirms Return of Beloved Event

Official events used to be a big part of Roblox, but they’ve fallen off in recent years. Some events are missed more than others, and the Egg Hunt may be the most beloved of all. Recently, Roblox has shared a series of hints and teasers on X and via gifts to influencers. Some of these teasers had fans hoping for the return of the Roblox Egg Hunt, but others didn’t dare to dream. Now, we’ve got official confirmation, as well as dates, for a new version of the iconic Egg Hunt event in Roblox.

Today, Roblox finally confirmed what those teasers led fans to believe. The Egg Hunt event, which first appeared in 2008, will return under a new name. This beloved event went on hiatus back in 2020, with a slight attempt at a rebrand the following year with 2021’s Metaverse Champions event. Now, after a few years of complete silence, the Egg Hunt has another new name. Now, Roblox is gearing up for The Hatch, a new take on its classic event.

It’s so close you can almost feel the water on your feet, the wind in your hair, the sunlight on your face, the…darkness at your back? #TheHatch is almost here. pic.twitter.com/dAwN2331bl — Roblox (@Roblox) June 11, 2025

This new teaser doesn’t reveal too much about the new event, but it does pay homage to one of the previous hints. Those shattered eggshell shards sure look a lot like a previous post on social, but that’s not the big takeaway here. The big news is that The Hatch will take place on July 2nd, 2025. And based on fan reactions, gamers are more than ready.

Roblox Fans Welcome Return of Egg Hunt

Even with few details about what the new, reinvented Egg Hunt will look like, Roblox fans are hyped. After falling off, it seems like live events are making a comeback in the game, and fans are here for it. Initial responses to the confirmed July 2nd start date are not pulling punches. One fan goes so far as to say, “This has the potential to be the great thing you’ve done in the past few years.” No pressure, Roblox.

More details about the rebranded return of the Egg Hunt will be revealed in the coming days. So far, we know The Hatch begins on July 2nd and will run through July 12th. That’s 10 days of Egg Hunt action in Roblox to look forward to. Previous iterations featured eggs scattered throughout different Roblox games, which gamers hunted down to receive special in-game collectibles. Figuring out how to get all of the different eggs each year was part of the fun, and showing them off as avatar items is just a bonus.

While we don’t know exactly what will be different about The Hatch event in Roblox, it’s likely to involve hunting down eggs yet again. After all, eggs featured prominently in the teasers, and Roblox is calling this the return of the Egg Hunt. Right now, the official Roblox page for The Hatch is a teaser image and a countdown, but it will likely fill in with more event details soon enough. Hopefully, the newly reinstated Egg Hunt will be worth the wait for cautiously optimistic Roblox fans.

Are you excited to see the Egg Hunt return in a new form in Roblox? What’s on your wishlist for the event? Let us know in the comments below!