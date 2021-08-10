KSI Is Coming to Roblox

✖

KSI is the next artist performing a Roblox concert, and players will have the opportunity to check it out later this month! The rapper announced the collaboration on Twitter, alongside dates that players can watch the event. There will be hourly showings of the concert starting Friday the 13th at 4 p.m. PDT and running through Monday August 16th at 12 a.m. PDT. That should give most Roblox players plenty of time to check out the event for themselves! The event is being held in celebration of KSI's new album, All Over the Place. Viewers can expect to hear multiple tracks from the album, as well as a Q&A, a VIP rooftop after party, and more.

KSI's Tweet announcing the event can be found embedded below.

I’m coming to Roblox pic.twitter.com/b5vWtZNmqY — LORD KSI (@KSI) August 10, 2021

Players will be able to get two free avatar items during the event: a pair of Golden Headphones, and a AOTP hat. While the event won't start for a few more days, Roblox players can snag some of the in-game "merch" right now. The following items are currently available:

Wake Up Call emote (150 Robux)

Boxing Punch emote (170 Robux)

Show Dem Wrists emote (140 Robux)

BlackBandana with Dreads (80 Robux)

Championship Belt (70 Robux)

London Back Flag (100 Robux)

Royal Guard Hat (60 Robux)

Royal Scepter (120 Robux)

Royal Cape (150 Robux)

Neon Gamer Glasses (60 Robux)

Neon Gamer Backpack (140 Robux)

Neon Gamer Race Car Helmet (70 Robux)

KSI Bundle (425 Robux)

"All Over the Place is a once-in-a-lifetime album that takes you on an adventure that will be remembered for years to come," KSI said in a press release. "So we needed to host an equally memorable Launch Party bringing all aspects of my journey together, from boxing to music to the fans that support me through it all. I can’t wait to welcome my fans into this virtual experience and connect in a way we’ve never done before."

The concert event is just the latest example of artists using games like Roblox to reach new audiences. With more than 160 million users, it's no surprise that artists like KSI have seen this as a viable outlet for digital concerts. It definitely seems like an excellent way to reach a massive audience!

Do you plan on watching KSI's concert in Roblox? What do you think of artists holding virtual concerts in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!