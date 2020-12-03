Rocket League Player Anthems: How the New Customization Feature Works

✖

Psyonix announced already with a tease for the next Rocket League season that the game would be getting an innovative new feature soon called “Player Anthems.” Fitting in perfectly with the musically-inclined season that’s starting soon, these Player Anthems are unique ways for players to show off their biggest in-game moments by playing different tracks as soon as something important happens. The developer shared more information on the Player Anthems this week to expand on how they’ll work and what players can expect from them in the future.

Once Season 2 is underway, players will be able to find these Player Anthems locked behind things like challenges or the Rocket Pass tiers with both free and premium tracks included in the latter. They’ll also be in the item shop for players to purchase if there’s one that stands out.

Season 2 is bringing a new way to celebrate! Learn more about Player Anthems in our latest blog:

“There's a new sound coming to Rocket League with Season 2!” Psyonix said about the new feature. “Player Anthems are a new item type and customization option where you'll be able to select from a growing list of songs featured in Rocket League. Your Player Anthem will play throughout the Arena for all players when you score a goal, pull off an Epic Save, or receive MVP honors at the end of a match.”

As for the rarities of these Player Anthems, they’ll show up in different rarities just like the existing items in Rocket League do. To get players started, Psyonix said it’s providing people with five different Common Player Anthems when Season 2 starts. Those are all listed below.

First Rocket League Season 2 Player Anthems

"Angel Wings" - by Mike Ault feat. Avianna Acid

"Flying Forever" - by Mike Ault feat. Morgan Perry

"I Can Be" - by Mike Ault feat. Crysta

"Love Thru the Night" - by Mike Ault

"We Speak Chinese" - by Mike Ault and Abandoned Carnival

In addition to the new Player Anthems, we already know now that Rocket League’s next season will include a new playlist filled with experimental and rotating game modes as well. It’s also getting a new arena to fit in with the rest of the music theme Season 2 centers around.

Rocket League Season 2 is scheduled to start on December 9th.