Rocket League Announces Unexpected New Feature

Rocket League has announced an unexpected new feature coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC game for Season 2, which Psyonix and Epic Games finally revealed today. More specifically, the aforementioned pair have announced that the free-to-play sports game is adding a new gameplay feature dubbed Player Anthems, which will allow players to pick a song from the game's large soundtrack and have it played in the arena when they score a goal.

"Soon, you'll be able to tap into Rocket League's ever-growing soundtrack and play your favorite music in the Arena when you score a goal with this new customization option," said Psyonix. "There's a lot to talk about when it comes to new Player Anthems, so stay tuned for more info tomorrow.

Unfortunately, this is all Psyonix has revealed about the new feature, but it has promised more information will be provided tomorrow, Wednesday, December 2.

For now, it's unclear if this feature will be held until December 9, or if it will release before or after the game's second season goes live. Given that it was announced alongside Season 2, you'd assume it will drop, at the latest, on December 9 alongside the new season, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed, though this should change tomorrow.

As for how this feature will play out in an actual match, we don't know, because Psyonix has not revealed it yet, but again, this should change tomorrow.

While this may seem like a no-brainer feature, it's not one fans were asking for en masse, and thus comes as a bit of a surprise. However, considering Season 2 is music-themed, it makes sense it's being added now.

