‘Rocket League’ Gets Full Cross-Platform Support, PlayStation 4 Included

Rocket League now has full cross-play support across each available platform now that it’s been added to PlayStation’s Cross-Play Beta program.

Psyonix and Sony announced the new cross-play initiative on Monday with a post explaining how players can get into some matches with their friends on other platforms. Cross-play games can now unite players on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam platforms with the feature enabled in all online games including casual and competitive matches.

“To make sure that Cross-Platform play is enabled (it is by default), head to the ‘Main Menu,’ select ‘Options’ and then make sure the ‘Cross-Platform Play’ box is checked in the ‘Gameplay’ tab,” Psyonix explained. “And that’s all there is to it. You are now ready to play against gamers on other platforms across the world!”

Cross-platform parties aren’t enabled just yet, but Psyonix said the release of that feature is expected to be released in the first update of 2019. More information on that is said to come soon, but when it’s enabled, it’ll allow players to party up across platforms instead of just randomly encountering players from other systems online. Private matches will still support cross-platform play between specific players right now though, so players can compete against their friends that way, for now.

All My Friends 🚐🚗🚛🚙 Full cross-platform play is now LIVE for all Rocket League players! //t.co/QFTryZQRy3 pic.twitter.com/NbitRwmxOM — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) January 14, 2019

Rocket League follows Fortnite’s cross-play footsteps with Epic Games’ juggernaut being the first to break through the cross-platform barrier and gain that support on the PlayStation 4. Like Epic Games, Psyonix has been commenting on and pushing for cross-play support for some time now, and Monday’s announcement included a “thank you” to the players who pushed alongside them.

“Today’s announcement is an important one for us here at Psyonix, because we know how much our community has wanted FULL cross-platform support for quite some time,” Psyonix’s update said. “It’s because of YOU, our fans, and our generous partners on all systems and services that have made this possible in the first place. On behalf of the entire team, THANK YOU for your passion and persistence as we continue to do our best to make Rocket League the best experience we can.”

Rocket League’s cross-play support on all platforms, including the PlayStation 4, is in effect now with cross-platform parties expected to be detailed soon.