Rocket League’s DC Super Heroes DLC Is Now Available

Rocket League fanatics and DC Comics fans rejoice! The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available to purchase in Rocket League. As far as DLC goes, we couldn’t really ask for more; it’s cheap, and it comes with a ton of stuff! Check out the teaser trailer above.

So here’s the deal: For $3.99 you’ll get everything the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack has to offer, including two brand new Batmobile battle-cars. Avid players will no doubt remember the Batmobile that launched to celebrate Batman vs Superman. This time Psyonix is celebrating the Dark Knight’s legacy with a classic ’89 Batmobile, and the more modern tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises.

Here’s everything your four bucks will get you:

2 Premium Batman Battle-Cars

  • The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises

  • The ’89 Batmobile from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman

DC Super Hero Themed Items

  • Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner

  • Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner

  • Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner

  • DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition)

  • Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition)

  • Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner

  • Green Lantern – Merc Decal and Player Banner

  • Superman – Octane Decal and Player Banner

  • Wonder Woman – Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner

This DLC does actually come alongside an update. The patch notes were brief, so we’ve included them here:

Spectator Mode

  • Spectators can now chat during matches

Competitive Season 6 Rewards

  • The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches

  • Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen

  • Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration

Enjoy, everyone! We’ve been waiting a while to get our mitts on this stuff, so we’ll see you all on the pitch tonight!

