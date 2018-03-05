Rocket League’s DC Super Heroes DLC Is Now Available

Rocket League fanatics and DC Comics fans rejoice! The DC Super Heroes DLC Pack is now available to purchase in Rocket League. As far as DLC goes, we couldn’t really ask for more; it’s cheap, and it comes with a ton of stuff! Check out the teaser trailer above.
So here’s the deal: For $3.99 you’ll get everything the DC Super Heroes DLC Pack has to offer, including two brand new Batmobile battle-cars. Avid players will no doubt remember the Batmobile that launched to celebrate Batman vs Superman. This time Psyonix is celebrating the Dark Knight’s legacy with a classic ’89 Batmobile, and the more modern tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises.
Here’s everything your four bucks will get you:
2 Premium Batman Battle-Cars
The Dark Knight Rises Tumbler from Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Dark Knight Rises
The ’89 Batmobile from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Batman
DC Super Hero Themed Items
Aquaman – Breakout Decal and Player Banner
Batman – Paladin Decal and Player Banner
Cyborg – Roadhog Decal and Player Banner
DC – Player Banner (previously released in Collector’s Edition)
Flash – Wheels, Venom Decal, Player Banner, and Speed Force Boost (Wheels and Player Banner previously released in Collector’s Edition)
Green Arrow – Hotshot Decal and Player Banner
Green Lantern – Merc Decal and Player Banner
Superman – Octane Decal and Player Banner
Wonder Woman – Wheels, X-Devil Decal, and Player Banner
Our Mini Update is now LIVE on all platforms!— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 5, 2018
🚀v1.42 Patch Notes: https://t.co/bgBbNF7x7C
🚀Join the convo/post about issues on Reddit: https://t.co/Lx89H2RKB0
🚀DC DLC Info: https://t.co/fUQvVv6thr
🚀Don’t see the update? Restart Steam/your console. pic.twitter.com/aHnBc7gSUJ
This DLC does actually come alongside an update. The patch notes were brief, so we’ve included them here:
Spectator Mode
Spectators can now chat during matches
Competitive Season 6 Rewards
The appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Reward Wheels has been updated
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug preventing players from being able to change Presets in the Endgame screen between matches
Division/Rank Up/Down animations now successfully display on the Endgame screen
Adjusted Xbox 360 controller vibration
Enjoy, everyone! We’ve been waiting a while to get our mitts on this stuff, so we’ll see you all on the pitch tonight!